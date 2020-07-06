2430 Tenor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available now! This fabulous, all brick end unit with 2 car garage is conveniently located just off of exit 9 on 400. The open floor plan offers a kitchen w/ island, granite counters, fridge & view to family room, gas fireplace, 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on the upper level & a finished basement w/bonus room & half bath. Other features include a deck, private backyard & a 2 car attached garage, providing added privacy & security. Ideal location is close to Avalon, Fulton Science Academy, North Point & Top Golf. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!