All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 2270 Newport Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
2270 Newport Landing
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

2270 Newport Landing

2270 Newport Landing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2270 Newport Landing, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Alpharetta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1525822

Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. If you opt for furnished, there will be a $250/month additional fee. The home was a successful Airbnb so fully equipped. We are also open to shorter-term lease for a higher fee. Please inquire.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

NO section 8.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2270 Newport Landing is currently being rented for $1425/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5686809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 Newport Landing have any available units?
2270 Newport Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
Is 2270 Newport Landing currently offering any rent specials?
2270 Newport Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 Newport Landing pet-friendly?
No, 2270 Newport Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2270 Newport Landing offer parking?
No, 2270 Newport Landing does not offer parking.
Does 2270 Newport Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2270 Newport Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 Newport Landing have a pool?
No, 2270 Newport Landing does not have a pool.
Does 2270 Newport Landing have accessible units?
No, 2270 Newport Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 Newport Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 2270 Newport Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2270 Newport Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 2270 Newport Landing does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College