All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 1785 Kilmington Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
1785 Kilmington Ct.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1785 Kilmington Ct.

1785 Kilmington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1785 Kilmington Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Briargate in Downtown Alpharetta - ENJOY all that Downtown Alpharetta & Avalon have to offer! FESTIVALS. MUSIC. ART. FUN! Beautiful End Unit Townhome with all the upgrades you are looking for. Hardwoods on Main. White cabinets. Light Gray walls. Stainless Appliances. Granite Counters. Vaulted Master Retreat w/ double vanities and walk-in closet. One-touch blinds in Kitchen & Bedrooms. Private patio and backyard - perfect for grilling and relaxing. Fun neighborhood pool. Top rated schools.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5828741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have any available units?
1785 Kilmington Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have?
Some of 1785 Kilmington Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 Kilmington Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Kilmington Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Kilmington Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1785 Kilmington Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. offer parking?
No, 1785 Kilmington Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1785 Kilmington Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1785 Kilmington Ct. has a pool.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1785 Kilmington Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1785 Kilmington Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1785 Kilmington Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlpharetta Apartments with Parking
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College