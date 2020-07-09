1785 Kilmington Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Briargate in Downtown Alpharetta - ENJOY all that Downtown Alpharetta & Avalon have to offer! FESTIVALS. MUSIC. ART. FUN! Beautiful End Unit Townhome with all the upgrades you are looking for. Hardwoods on Main. White cabinets. Light Gray walls. Stainless Appliances. Granite Counters. Vaulted Master Retreat w/ double vanities and walk-in closet. One-touch blinds in Kitchen & Bedrooms. Private patio and backyard - perfect for grilling and relaxing. Fun neighborhood pool. Top rated schools.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5828741)