Briargate in Downtown Alpharetta - ENJOY all that Downtown Alpharetta & Avalon have to offer! FESTIVALS. MUSIC. ART. FUN! Beautiful End Unit Townhome with all the upgrades you are looking for. Hardwoods on Main. White cabinets. Light Gray walls. Stainless Appliances. Granite Counters. Vaulted Master Retreat w/ double vanities and walk-in closet. One-touch blinds in Kitchen & Bedrooms. Private patio and backyard - perfect for grilling and relaxing. Fun neighborhood pool. Top rated schools.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5828741)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have any available units?
1785 Kilmington Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have?
Some of 1785 Kilmington Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 Kilmington Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Kilmington Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Kilmington Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1785 Kilmington Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. offer parking?
No, 1785 Kilmington Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1785 Kilmington Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1785 Kilmington Ct. has a pool.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1785 Kilmington Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1785 Kilmington Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1785 Kilmington Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1785 Kilmington Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)