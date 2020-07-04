All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 12271 Ferncreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
12271 Ferncreek Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

12271 Ferncreek Drive

12271 Ferncreek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12271 Ferncreek Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and SPACIOUS executive home in sought-after CRABAPPLE!! Tons of square footage! Quite CUL-DE-SAC location; private fenced yard. Exquisite finishes and architectural detail throughout home. HUGE chef's KITCHEN with stainless steel appliances and BREAKFAST ROOM. Stunning GREAT ROOM with coffered ceiling and wall of windows. Separate living room and dining room. GUEST BEDROOM on MAIN with full bath. EXCELLENT LOCATION with award-winning schools, close to Avalon, GA-400, Wills Park. Close to the shops and restaurants of Crabapple and bustling DOWNTOWN ALPHARETTA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12271 Ferncreek Drive have any available units?
12271 Ferncreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 12271 Ferncreek Drive have?
Some of 12271 Ferncreek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12271 Ferncreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12271 Ferncreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12271 Ferncreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12271 Ferncreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 12271 Ferncreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12271 Ferncreek Drive offers parking.
Does 12271 Ferncreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12271 Ferncreek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12271 Ferncreek Drive have a pool?
No, 12271 Ferncreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12271 Ferncreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12271 Ferncreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12271 Ferncreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12271 Ferncreek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12271 Ferncreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12271 Ferncreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College