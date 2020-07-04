12271 Ferncreek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and SPACIOUS executive home in sought-after CRABAPPLE!! Tons of square footage! Quite CUL-DE-SAC location; private fenced yard. Exquisite finishes and architectural detail throughout home. HUGE chef's KITCHEN with stainless steel appliances and BREAKFAST ROOM. Stunning GREAT ROOM with coffered ceiling and wall of windows. Separate living room and dining room. GUEST BEDROOM on MAIN with full bath. EXCELLENT LOCATION with award-winning schools, close to Avalon, GA-400, Wills Park. Close to the shops and restaurants of Crabapple and bustling DOWNTOWN ALPHARETTA!