11065 Wittenridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2-story freshly paint rental house in the in the well maintained subdivision of "Regency at Northpoint"3 bedrooms,2.5 bath in the swim club community with a modern bright open floor plan. Great for entertaining.New Roof,New AC,New Heater. Cozy family room with fireplace, contemporary kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & granite counter tops has direct access to a spacious deck & a fenced back yard. Convenient entry from garage directly to the kitchen.Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with large walk-in closet.