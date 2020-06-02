All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
11065 Wittenridge Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

11065 Wittenridge Drive

11065 Wittenridge Drive · No Longer Available
Alpharetta
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

11065 Wittenridge Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Northpointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2-story freshly paint rental house in the in the well maintained subdivision of "Regency at Northpoint"3 bedrooms,2.5 bath in the swim club community with a modern bright open floor plan. Great for entertaining.New Roof,New AC,New Heater. Cozy family room with fireplace, contemporary kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & granite counter tops has direct access to a spacious deck & a fenced back yard. Convenient entry from garage directly to the kitchen.Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11065 Wittenridge Drive have any available units?
11065 Wittenridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 11065 Wittenridge Drive have?
Some of 11065 Wittenridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11065 Wittenridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11065 Wittenridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11065 Wittenridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11065 Wittenridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 11065 Wittenridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11065 Wittenridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 11065 Wittenridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11065 Wittenridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11065 Wittenridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11065 Wittenridge Drive has a pool.
Does 11065 Wittenridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11065 Wittenridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11065 Wittenridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11065 Wittenridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
