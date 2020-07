Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest suite media room

Model home upgraded to the max. Gorgeous property inside and out in active senior living community. A small 28-home community with ample parking space for visitors. Could possibly be furnished for a corporate rental for an extra $500 per month. One of the largest and nicest homes in development; largest floor plan. Upstairs would make a great guest suite. It has a room upstairs that could take a queen-sized bed with two walk-in closets. Media room will hold a reclining sleeper-sofa for two other guests. Mini kitchenette on top level. Lots of storage!