4803 Cameron Way Available 06/05/19 3BR Townhome in Acworth - Available June 5th. Excellent townhome built in 2004 with new carpet. Separate Living Room off the Foyer. Galley style Kitchen with bright Breakfast Area. Kitchen has a Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Fridge is included. Kitchen / Breakfast overlooks a Spacious Family Room with windows to rear yard. This level also has a Half Bath and a 1 Car Garage with auto opener. Upstairs are two Guest Bedrooms, one with shelf unit built in. There is a hallway Full Bath and a Laundry Closet here too. The Master Bedroom is large, has a Walk-In Closet and windows overlooking the rear yard. The Master Bath has Double Vanities with plenty of cabinets, a Separate Shower and a Garden Tub. In the rear there is a patio overlooking the wooded area. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details.



No Cats Allowed



