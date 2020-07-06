All apartments in Acworth
3826 Rivers Run Trce

3826 Rivers Run Trace · No Longer Available
Location

3826 Rivers Run Trace, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful new LVP (luxury vinyl plank) flooring in this spacious 4 bed/ 2.5 bath home in great neighborhood. This home is in excellent condition. The carpet upstairs is only a few years old as well as the stainless appliances, kitchen cabinets, countertops and more. This home features a large living room, separate dining room, family room with fireplace & 4 large bedrooms. Charming community located close to great schools, shopping, restaurants & I-75. No smoking and no pets. Would prefer a 2 yr lease. Owners are licensed real estate agents in the state of Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Rivers Run Trce have any available units?
3826 Rivers Run Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3826 Rivers Run Trce have?
Some of 3826 Rivers Run Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 Rivers Run Trce currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Rivers Run Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Rivers Run Trce pet-friendly?
No, 3826 Rivers Run Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3826 Rivers Run Trce offer parking?
Yes, 3826 Rivers Run Trce offers parking.
Does 3826 Rivers Run Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 Rivers Run Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Rivers Run Trce have a pool?
No, 3826 Rivers Run Trce does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Rivers Run Trce have accessible units?
No, 3826 Rivers Run Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Rivers Run Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 Rivers Run Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 3826 Rivers Run Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 3826 Rivers Run Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

