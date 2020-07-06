3826 Rivers Run Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful new LVP (luxury vinyl plank) flooring in this spacious 4 bed/ 2.5 bath home in great neighborhood. This home is in excellent condition. The carpet upstairs is only a few years old as well as the stainless appliances, kitchen cabinets, countertops and more. This home features a large living room, separate dining room, family room with fireplace & 4 large bedrooms. Charming community located close to great schools, shopping, restaurants & I-75. No smoking and no pets. Would prefer a 2 yr lease. Owners are licensed real estate agents in the state of Georgia.