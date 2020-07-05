3425 Palm Circle NW

Amenities

4 bedroom/2.5 Bath- Upgraded Home- Kennesaw GA - Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, 2 story home with a fenced in back yard and two car garage. Located in Creekside Subdivision of Hwy 41 (Cobb Pkwy), Convenient to major highways, restaurants and shopping. This home has been completely updated and features new flooring throughout, updated light fixtures, new cabinets, new vanities, granite counter tops, new appliances. Laundry room is off the kitchen with washer dryer connections. Huge open kitchen, great for entertaining with a large island, tons of counter space and cabinets, overlooking two story living room with a gas fireplace. First floor also hosts a separate dining room and an additional flex space room. All bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full bathrooms and an additional loft area that is perfect for a desk or a sitting area. Swim/Tennis community. This home will not last long!



Schools: Lewis Elem, Awtrey Middle, North Cobb High



Lease Term is for 24 months- For a shorter lease (12 months only) $100 per month fee



Pets allowed with a $350 non-refundable pet fee/$150 pet deposit ($500 total)



Swim/Tennis access included with $50 deposit for access card



Swim/Tennis access included with $50 deposit for access card

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Must have a minimum credit score of 625 collection accounts may disqualify

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150



