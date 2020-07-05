All apartments in Acworth
3425 Palm Circle NW
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

3425 Palm Circle NW

3425 Palm Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3425 Palm Circle, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4 bedroom/2.5 Bath- Upgraded Home- Kennesaw GA - Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, 2 story home with a fenced in back yard and two car garage. Located in Creekside Subdivision of Hwy 41 (Cobb Pkwy), Convenient to major highways, restaurants and shopping. This home has been completely updated and features new flooring throughout, updated light fixtures, new cabinets, new vanities, granite counter tops, new appliances. Laundry room is off the kitchen with washer dryer connections. Huge open kitchen, great for entertaining with a large island, tons of counter space and cabinets, overlooking two story living room with a gas fireplace. First floor also hosts a separate dining room and an additional flex space room. All bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full bathrooms and an additional loft area that is perfect for a desk or a sitting area. Swim/Tennis community. This home will not last long!

Schools: Lewis Elem, Awtrey Middle, North Cobb High

Lease Term is for 24 months- For a shorter lease (12 months only) $100 per month fee

Pets allowed with a $350 non-refundable pet fee/$150 pet deposit ($500 total)

Swim/Tennis access included with $50 deposit for access card

Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Must have a minimum credit score of 625 collection accounts may disqualify
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150

(RLNE5488141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Palm Circle NW have any available units?
3425 Palm Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3425 Palm Circle NW have?
Some of 3425 Palm Circle NW's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Palm Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Palm Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Palm Circle NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 Palm Circle NW is pet friendly.
Does 3425 Palm Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Palm Circle NW offers parking.
Does 3425 Palm Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Palm Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Palm Circle NW have a pool?
Yes, 3425 Palm Circle NW has a pool.
Does 3425 Palm Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 3425 Palm Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Palm Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Palm Circle NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Palm Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Palm Circle NW does not have units with air conditioning.

