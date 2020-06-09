All apartments in Acworth
Acworth, GA
3344 Blue Springs Walk
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

3344 Blue Springs Walk

3344 Blue Springs Walk Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3344 Blue Springs Walk Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You can't miss this one! Beautiful late 2015 construction home near KSU and North Cobb HS district available for lease. This 3 bedroom plus den room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, large master bed with upgraded master bath, granite vanity, designer tiles, upgraded fixtures, granite counter tops, SS appliances and hardwood floors on the main level is available for immediate move in. The flat backyard features: large concrete patio with lots of green, great for entertaining family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 Blue Springs Walk have any available units?
3344 Blue Springs Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3344 Blue Springs Walk have?
Some of 3344 Blue Springs Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 Blue Springs Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3344 Blue Springs Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 Blue Springs Walk pet-friendly?
No, 3344 Blue Springs Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3344 Blue Springs Walk offer parking?
Yes, 3344 Blue Springs Walk offers parking.
Does 3344 Blue Springs Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3344 Blue Springs Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 Blue Springs Walk have a pool?
No, 3344 Blue Springs Walk does not have a pool.
Does 3344 Blue Springs Walk have accessible units?
No, 3344 Blue Springs Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 Blue Springs Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3344 Blue Springs Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 3344 Blue Springs Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 3344 Blue Springs Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
