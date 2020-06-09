3344 Blue Springs Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You can't miss this one! Beautiful late 2015 construction home near KSU and North Cobb HS district available for lease. This 3 bedroom plus den room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, large master bed with upgraded master bath, granite vanity, designer tiles, upgraded fixtures, granite counter tops, SS appliances and hardwood floors on the main level is available for immediate move in. The flat backyard features: large concrete patio with lots of green, great for entertaining family and friends.