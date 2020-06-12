/
2 bedroom apartments
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4932 4th St.,
4932 4th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5817311)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Of Zephyrhills
1 Unit Available
5552 8th St
5552 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE Downtown Zhills 2BR/1BA! Laminate Wood Floors, NO APPLICATION FEE! - Laminate Wood Floors Throughout the Main Living Area and Bedrooms. Front Porch w/Utility Shed Out Back for Storage.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6116 9th Street
6116 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex - Two bedroom 1 bath duplex with screened pation and fenced back yard. Close to schools and shopping. (RLNE5756665)
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4825 9th St
4825 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1079 sqft
Cute, 2/2 split plan with w/d connections in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful new flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Zephyrhills
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
Results within 5 miles of Zephyrhills
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1157 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1128 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
Results within 10 miles of Zephyrhills
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
51 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1235 sqft
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
174 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saddlebrook
1 Unit Available
5420 Lady Bug Ln #1
5420 Lady Bug Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1221 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN SADDLEBROOK !!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in gated Saddlebrook. Carport, fireplace, full appliance package including full sized washer and dryer and MORE !!! Sorry, no pets per the owner.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17962 Villa Creek Drive
17962 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1175 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded 2/2 in New Tampa! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit (1175 sq ft) with brand new SAMSUNG appliances including refrigerator with ice maker, glass top range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18108 Villa Creek Dr
18108 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
967 sqft
A two bedroom one bath 2 story condo with vaulted ceilings. This property has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom as well as a balcony. The community has a fitness center, club house and a pool. This gated community is built around a large lake.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37645 Hendley Ave
37645 Henley Avenue, Dade City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Historic District 2BR/1BA Home Built For Quiet Dade City Living Close to All Downtown Restaurants & Shops! - Beautiful Dade City 2 BR/1BA Home with Laminate Wood Floors, HUGE Fenced In Backyard, Central AC, Large Kitchen, and Updated Appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
12613 Curley St
12613 Curley Street, San Antonio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
851 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! HIGHLY DESIRED and NEWLY RENOVATED - FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETRY, NEW BATH VANITY AND NEW FRIDGE! This wonderful 2 bedroom apartment is perfectly nestled in quiet San Antonio - right off of Curley Street!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30105 Mossbank Dr
30105 Mossbank Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1290 sqft
Meadow Pointe TH, pool commuity, Mediterranean TH in Tullamore, gated community, one car garage, Corian counter tops, maple cabinets, screened alani overlooks conservation area, upstairs laundry room
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29547 Benjamin Dr
29547 Benjamin Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
684 sqft
Beautiful Semi-furnished 2 bedroom/1 bath corner lot home. Furnished the home is $1,200, Unfurnished its $1,000. This wonderful home offers spacious bedrooms and a very bright living area. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31209 GOSSAMER WAY
31209 Gossamer Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
Well kept 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhome located within a Meadow Pointe gated community. The kitchen boasts a large pantry, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE
18022 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1340 sqft
Enter the highly-coveted attached garage from the apartment for convenience and security. NEW HVAC installed! Enter your spacious two-bedroom unit at The Villas Condominiums in desirable New Tampa on the first floor of building 5.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Saddle Creek Manor
1 Unit Available
5226 BLUE ROAN WAY
5226 Blue Roan Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in gated Saddle Creek just west of I-75 and SR 54 in Wesley Chapel. Close to The Premium Outlet Mall , The Groves, and The Cypress Creek Town Center. Great restaurants too. This spacious 2/2 split plan is light and airy.
