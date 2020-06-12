/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4825 9th St
4825 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1079 sqft
Cute, 2/2 split plan with w/d connections in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful new flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Zephyrhills
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
Results within 5 miles of Zephyrhills
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1128 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
Results within 10 miles of Zephyrhills
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
50 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1235 sqft
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
174 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Saddlebrook
1 Unit Available
5420 Lady Bug Ln #1
5420 Lady Bug Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1221 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN SADDLEBROOK !!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in gated Saddlebrook. Carport, fireplace, full appliance package including full sized washer and dryer and MORE !!! Sorry, no pets per the owner.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
17962 Villa Creek Drive
17962 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1175 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded 2/2 in New Tampa! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit (1175 sq ft) with brand new SAMSUNG appliances including refrigerator with ice maker, glass top range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31209 GOSSAMER WAY
31209 Gossamer Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
Well kept 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhome located within a Meadow Pointe gated community. The kitchen boasts a large pantry, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE
18022 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1340 sqft
Enter the highly-coveted attached garage from the apartment for convenience and security. NEW HVAC installed! Enter your spacious two-bedroom unit at The Villas Condominiums in desirable New Tampa on the first floor of building 5.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Saddle Creek Manor
1 Unit Available
5226 BLUE ROAN WAY
5226 Blue Roan Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in gated Saddle Creek just west of I-75 and SR 54 in Wesley Chapel. Close to The Premium Outlet Mall , The Groves, and The Cypress Creek Town Center. Great restaurants too. This spacious 2/2 split plan is light and airy.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1306 DENMAN COURT
1306 Denman Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Well maintained 2/2.5 townhome located on the back private street in the gated subdivision of Charlesworth in Meadow Pointe.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10524 Villa View Cir
10524 Villa View Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
The Villas Condominiums - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Roma Model with double car garage - Call our property manager to schedule your showing TODAY! Lauren@ 407-668-0151.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Fairway Village
1 Unit Available
5339 SAND CRANE COURT
5339 Sand Crane Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1881 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RESORT SETTING WITH MANY AMENITIES. UPSCALE FURNISHINGS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM ALSO A KING BED IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER NO TUBS.
