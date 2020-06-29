5514 5th Street

Amenities

recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Adorable and Updated 2 bedroom in Zephyrhills! - This 2 bedroom home has tile floors throughout, cabinets and counter tops in the kitchen with appliances, a bathroom with modern features, and a spacious fenced in yard for plenty of space! Located in desirable Zephyrhills neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping with easy access to the interstate. This won't last long!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE4322114)