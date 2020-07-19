All apartments in Zephyrhills
Zephyrhills, FL
4738 20th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4738 20th St.

4738 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4738 20th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Easy Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4738 20th St. Available 02/01/19 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Zephyrhills - For Rent 2 bed 1 bath duplex minutes away from downtown Zephyrhills. The unit is tiled throughout for easier cleaning. Generous sized bedrooms and a washer/dryer in the unit for convenience. The back yard is fenced for privacy. small pet welcome with non-refundable pet fee and approval

Tenant occupied please do not bother. all appointments must be set and 24-hour notice must be given. No exceptions. Call Westcoast to schedule a showing 813-908-0766

an application can be submitted on our website at: wcmanagement.info anyone over 18 must apply $50 per adult

(RLNE2832352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 20th St. have any available units?
4738 20th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
Is 4738 20th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4738 20th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 20th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4738 20th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4738 20th St. offer parking?
No, 4738 20th St. does not offer parking.
Does 4738 20th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4738 20th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 20th St. have a pool?
No, 4738 20th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4738 20th St. have accessible units?
No, 4738 20th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 20th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4738 20th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4738 20th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4738 20th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
