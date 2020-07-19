Amenities

4738 20th St. Available 02/01/19 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Zephyrhills - For Rent 2 bed 1 bath duplex minutes away from downtown Zephyrhills. The unit is tiled throughout for easier cleaning. Generous sized bedrooms and a washer/dryer in the unit for convenience. The back yard is fenced for privacy. small pet welcome with non-refundable pet fee and approval



Tenant occupied please do not bother. all appointments must be set and 24-hour notice must be given. No exceptions. Call Westcoast to schedule a showing 813-908-0766



an application can be submitted on our website at: wcmanagement.info anyone over 18 must apply $50 per adult



