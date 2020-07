Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a front and side entrance. Freshly painted kitchen and family room and new tile put down in the kitchen and family room area as well. Plenty of room for several cars to park. Large backyard with a shed to store all your extra things! Very convenient location. Call today for your showing. This unit will not last long!