38311 10th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup carport accessible

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking

Cozy and Cute 2 bedroom home available! - This efficient 2 bedroom 1 full bath home is ready to rent now! Has a single carport with driveway and off street parking. Laundry Room with washer/dryer hookups in the back and bonus sun/sitting room in the front. This home is in a great central location in Zephyrhills, easy access to stores and restaurants and two blocks east of US 301. Call today before it is gone!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3458268)