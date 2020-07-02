37638 AARALYN RD

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Eiland Park Townhomes! - Property Id: 179932



Welcome to Eiland Park Townhomes! A beautiful gated community in the heart of Zephyrhills. You're going to love this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, townhome! This property is roomy and ready for you! When you enter through the front door, the kitchen is the first room you encounter, Next you'll come to the dining room and the living room all with nice wood look porcelain tile. The downstairs half bath/laundry room, Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with attached en-suite bathroom, and walk-in closet and a second and third bedroom with a full bathroom. Eiland Park features gated access to the front and rear gates, a community pool, playground, and tons of sidewalk for exercise/walking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179932

Property Id 179932



(RLNE5389201)