Home
/
Zephyrhills West, FL
/
37042 Geiger Rd
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
37042 Geiger Rd
37042 Geiger Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
37042 Geiger Road, Zephyrhills West, FL 33542
Amenities
parking
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Golf view mobile home and rv park LLC. - Property Id: 143826
Quiet little park nestled by huge oaks. Fronting a private golf course.
55+ park
Water trash included
One parking space
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143826p
Property Id 143826
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5164454)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 37042 Geiger Rd have any available units?
37042 Geiger Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Zephyrhills West, FL
.
What amenities does 37042 Geiger Rd have?
Some of 37042 Geiger Rd's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 37042 Geiger Rd currently offering any rent specials?
37042 Geiger Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37042 Geiger Rd pet-friendly?
No, 37042 Geiger Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills West
.
Does 37042 Geiger Rd offer parking?
Yes, 37042 Geiger Rd offers parking.
Does 37042 Geiger Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37042 Geiger Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37042 Geiger Rd have a pool?
No, 37042 Geiger Rd does not have a pool.
Does 37042 Geiger Rd have accessible units?
No, 37042 Geiger Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 37042 Geiger Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 37042 Geiger Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37042 Geiger Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 37042 Geiger Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
