Apartment List
/
FL
/
sawgrass
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Sawgrass, FL with garage

Sawgrass apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1597 sqft
One of the newest condos in Ponte Vedra Beach!! Luxury condominium at the new (2016) Beachside Condominiums. Just a ten minute walk to the beautiful Ponte Vedra beaches. Top floor (2nd). Wood floors with thick carpeting and pad in bedrooms.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
24 VILLAGE WALK CT
24 Village Walk Court, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2441 sqft
Pool home on the lake overlooking the golf course. Nice 3/2 1/2 home with courtyard entry garage. Remodeled kitchen. It features extra large side yard with a new pool and water views from the entire back of the home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
329 SEA MOSS LN
329 Sea Moss Lane, Sawgrass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2810 sqft
GREAT FAMILY HOME 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT WITH A FENCED IN BACKYARD. 4BR PLUS DEN COULD BE 5TH BR. HOME HAS SCREENED IN PORCH, OUTDOOR SHOWER 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NEW ROOF. NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
805 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
805 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1164 sqft
Sensational Ocean views from your private porch and large picture windows! Listen to the ever changing surf in this comfortably decorated and spacious beach condo! It has 1 Bedroom and 2 full Baths nestled in the prestigious Spinnakers Reach of

1 of 45

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
755 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
704 sqft
Gated Sawgrass Rental with Club Pool & Beach Access. Beautiful Recent remodeled condo is available now. FURNISHED Efficiency with Semi-private Bedroom Suite has been completely Updated.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1357 sqft
Sensational Ocean views from your private porch and large picture windows with direct beach access from your lanai! You are located in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach near golf, restaurant and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Sawgrass

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
120 CUELLO CT
120 Cuello Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2929 sqft
* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
128 Payasada Oaks Trail
128 Payasada Oaks Trail, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3213 sqft
This Vintage Estate Home features four bedrooms plus a study, game room, 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
105 SANCHEZ DR
105 Sanchez Drive West, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1574 sqft
TPC Sawgrass Players Club. Gated, golf course, swimming, tennis. 3/2 with 2 car garage all on one floor. 5 minutes to beaches & shops. A+ schools! Enjoy the totally remodeled kitchen & baths with granite counters & stainless appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
100 Palm Bay
100 Palm Bay Court, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2959 sqft
4BR/3BA POOL Home situated on a waterfront lot, screened pool, corian counter tops, separate living room and family room. 2-Car garage lawn care and pool care included. AVAILABLE JULY 5TH UNFURNISHED.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
93 ABALONE LN E
93 Abalone Lane East, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2174 sqft
Updated, two story home with 4 bedrooms with 3 baths in Sawgrass Players Club. Located on a family friendly cul-de-sac.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
275 Payasada Circle
275 Payasada Circle, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
4270 sqft
Beautiful home on lagoon in gated community. open design with walls of glass. Light and bright bedroom 3 bath home with completely remodeled with all the finest finishes.. Downstairs has 4 bedrooms or 3 w/study.
Results within 5 miles of Sawgrass
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacksonville Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1800 The Greens Way #409 Available 07/10/20 First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2415 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2415 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
* Updated pics coming soon! * Don't miss out on this chance to live ON the beach! This second floor condo offers 1,500 sq ft of living space and a spectacular view of Jacksonville Beach.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
137 14TH AVE S
137 14th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2450 sqft
*****FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL. Newer fully furnished home in Jacksonville Beach available for WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTALS. Just 1 block off the ocean. Home has room for everyone with 3 comfortable bedrooms, plus an office area with sleeper sofa.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
255 BRIARWOOD LN
255 Briarwood Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2266 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with a large yard and many new upgrades. New roof,ac,flooring and freshly painted. This home also features a extra large 2 car garage with a new door,stone Fireplace and a great outdoor screen porch.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
108 BELVEDERE PL
108 Belvedere Place, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
3230 sqft
*Avail 7/1*Gated neighborhood in N Ponte Vedra Beach & walking distance to the ocean! Backs to serene woods.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
753 MILL STREAM RD
753 Mill Stream Road, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2276 sqft
Gorgeous Family home in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach! Kids can walk to schools: Ocean Palms and Landrum Middle plus the YMCA! Odoms Mill is a beautiful neighborhood with mature trees and lush preserve.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
400 1ST ST S
400 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1404 sqft
FURNISHED JACKSONVILLE BEACH CONDO FOR RENT. From Beach Blvd., South on A1A to east on 4th Avenue S. Condos on corner of 1st Street and 4th Ave., unit is on 3rd floor closest to the ocean.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sawgrass, FL

Sawgrass apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sawgrass 1 BedroomsSawgrass 2 BedroomsSawgrass 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSawgrass 3 BedroomsSawgrass Apartments with Balcony
Sawgrass Apartments with GarageSawgrass Apartments with GymSawgrass Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSawgrass Apartments with ParkingSawgrass Apartments with Pool
Sawgrass Apartments with Washer-DryerSawgrass Dog Friendly ApartmentsSawgrass Furnished ApartmentsSawgrass Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville