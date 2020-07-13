/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
68 Apartments for rent in Green Cove Springs, FL with pool
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2304 BONNIE LAKES DR
2304 Bonnie Lake Drive, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1711 sqft
Immaculate , must see this like new 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Green Cove Springs
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1251 Floyd Street
1251 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2052 sqft
Check out this beautifully designed four bedroom, two bathrooms, 2052 sf home with office located on a secluded cul-de-sac in desired Fleming Island.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2786 CROSS CREEK DR.
2786 Cross Creek Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1646 sqft
2786 CROSS CREEK DR. Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON Fenced four bedroom in Lake Asbury - Priced for a quick lease!!! Brick home in Silver Creek subdivision in the growing Lake Asbury area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 Calming Water Dr, #804
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1492 sqft
Fleming Island Beauty! - This beautiful townhome in a gated community in Fleming Island has it all! 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, fully equipped kitchen, New carpet and paint. Washer & Dryer connections, 1 car attached garage, and much more.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3697 SOUTHBANK CIR
3697 Southbank Circle, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
2110 sqft
This elegant 4 bedroom residence with its high 11 ft. ceilings sits on an ample corner lot with plenty of space in its fenced backyard. A tiled foyer leads into the open floor plan that boast an exceptionally large kitchen with a bi pantry too.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1635 HEATHER FIELDS CT
1635 Heather Fields Court, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1538 sqft
Welcome to your new home! What is not to love about this home? Right away you'll notice this is a corner lot, so you have a huge (and I mean HUGE) yard - front and back! The back yard is totally private as it backs up the woods.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2715 CREEK RIDGE DR
2715 Creek Ridge Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1453 sqft
Clay County Schools! This home is located in the tranquil Lake Asbury area of Green Cove, you will enjoy entertaining friends in this beautiful home, with new stainless appliances (2019), fresh paint and new flooring though-out.
Results within 10 miles of Green Cove Springs
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3196 Ryans Court
3196 Ryans Court, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1380 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
388 Richmond Drive
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
965 Registry Blvd 101
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1621 sqft
965 Registry Blvd 101 - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 3-bedroom condo. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
945 Registry Blvd 210
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1587 sqft
3-bedroom furnished condo short term or long term - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1704 SECLUDED WOODS WAY
1704 Secluded Woods Way, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2249 sqft
Tucked in the distinguished community of Eagle Harbour, this home is a rare find! Formal living and dining are situated at the front of the home with a half bath and the laundry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1220 Maclaren Street
1220 Maclaren Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1594 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
137 Dragonfly Drive
137 Dragonfly Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
- ST JOHNS Home, Single-Story, 3bdrm/2bath, Stove, Fridge (Icemaker as-is), DW, Disposal (as-is), Washer ONLY (as-is), Laminate/Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, 2 car garage (Remote and Opener as-is), security system, walk-in closets,
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1288 Bear Run Boulevard
1288 Bear Run Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Athens Drive
153 Athens Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,070
2028 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1827 Pineta Cove Drive
1827 Pineta Cove Drive, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1123 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
256 Leese Drive
256 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1191 sqft
256 Leese Drive Available 08/14/20 Nice 2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns - Beautiful pond front 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor plan. All new floors. Downstairs laminated floors, living area and carpet upstairs.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
312 MORNING GLORY LN
312 Morning Glory Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2205 sqft
FULL STUCCO HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES.FEATURES 42 INCH CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS; VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH UPGRATED LIGHTING INSIDE AND OUT. TILED, WOOD AND CARPET FLOORS THROUGHOUT; FULL IRRIGATION SYSTEM.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Glenneyre Circle
88 Glenneyre Circle, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,015
965 Registry Blvd 106- 1 bedroom - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 1-bedroom condo with private courtyard and patio. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.
