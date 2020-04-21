2304 BLUEGILL CT

Amenities

Gorgeous 5BR/3BA home in Heritage Landing. Large first floor master suite with his and her walk-in closets. Large amount of living space including a formal dining room, family room, large eat-in kitchen and separate laundry room. Upstairs features 4 full bedrooms, 2 baths and a HUGE LOFT upstairs. There is a large backyard and home backs up to a pond. Pets may be negotiable. Application online. Long term rental possibility. Occupied. Please schedule showing 1 day in advance. Heritage Landing has so too amenities to list. Water slide, pool, summer programs for the kids. outdoor movie nights, and so much more. Landlord/owner is terrific and will manage property. Refrigerator in kitchen belongs to tenants. Two newer A.C. units, new range. Property is available on or about 5/15