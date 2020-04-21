All apartments in World Golf Village
Find more places like 2304 BLUEGILL CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
World Golf Village, FL
/
2304 BLUEGILL CT
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:00 AM

2304 BLUEGILL CT

2304 Bluegill Court · (904) 940-9990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
World Golf Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2304 Bluegill Court, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Gorgeous 5BR/3BA home in Heritage Landing. Large first floor master suite with his and her walk-in closets. Large amount of living space including a formal dining room, family room, large eat-in kitchen and separate laundry room. Upstairs features 4 full bedrooms, 2 baths and a HUGE LOFT upstairs. There is a large backyard and home backs up to a pond. Pets may be negotiable. Application online. Long term rental possibility. Occupied. Please schedule showing 1 day in advance. Heritage Landing has so too amenities to list. Water slide, pool, summer programs for the kids. outdoor movie nights, and so much more. Landlord/owner is terrific and will manage property. Refrigerator in kitchen belongs to tenants. Two newer A.C. units, new range. Property is available on or about 5/15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 BLUEGILL CT have any available units?
2304 BLUEGILL CT has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2304 BLUEGILL CT have?
Some of 2304 BLUEGILL CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 BLUEGILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
2304 BLUEGILL CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 BLUEGILL CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 BLUEGILL CT is pet friendly.
Does 2304 BLUEGILL CT offer parking?
Yes, 2304 BLUEGILL CT does offer parking.
Does 2304 BLUEGILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 BLUEGILL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 BLUEGILL CT have a pool?
Yes, 2304 BLUEGILL CT has a pool.
Does 2304 BLUEGILL CT have accessible units?
No, 2304 BLUEGILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 BLUEGILL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 BLUEGILL CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 BLUEGILL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 BLUEGILL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2304 BLUEGILL CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

World Golf Village 2 BedroomsWorld Golf Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
World Golf Village 3 BedroomsWorld Golf Village Dog Friendly Apartments
World Golf Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity