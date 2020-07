Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly

AVAILABLE 7/15: NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN ALL 3 BEDROOMS. DARK WOOD FLOORS IN ALL OTHER MAIN LIVING AREAS. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN LIVING ROOM/DINING/KITCHEN WITH TALL VAULTED CEILINGS. SS APPLIANCES AND GLASS TILE BACKSPLASH. WATER SOFTENER , IRRIGATION AND LAWN SPRAY INCLUDED. WASHER /DRYER AS-IS. SCREENED REAR PATIO WITH SLATE FLOORS OPENS TO PERGOLA AND A FENCED REAR YARD. ONE DOG UNDER 40 LBS CONSIDERED with $400 pet deposit BUT NO CATS. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT, STEADY INCOME ($4950/MONTH) AND GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED.1 YEAR $1650/mo, 2 YEAR LEASE $1600/mo