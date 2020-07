Amenities

Very nicely appointed condo includes all appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Large kitchen with 43'' cabinets and granite counter tops. Large screened porch with storage room. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Convenient to I-95 and shopping. amenities include fitness center, 2 pools and tennis courts. Rent includes BASIC CABLE, WATER, SEWER, EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL and TRASH. Available for occupancy on or about 9/1/20. Furniture is available for sale