For Rent-Set your eyes on this lovely mid-century home in the city limits of Winter Haven. Two Bedrooms/One Bath with all of the architectural touches of the late 50's. The home has a lot of natural light and the rooms are very spacious. This "jewel" comes with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. The backyard is huge and completely fenced. Come see it today!