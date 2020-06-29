Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning Windermere pool home for rent: 2916 Sunbittern Ct., 5BR/4.5BA...4,723 s/f...$5,000/mo



Monthly rent includes both pool care and lawn care!



Please call for pet policy with regard to your specific pet- no aggressive breeds.



This home in the gated Lake Crescent Reserve community has over 4,700 s/f. Home has separate Living Room, formal Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen and more. Upgrades? Check. From tile flooring and rich wood cabinetry to granite counters and an appliance package with Sub-Zero refrigerator, this home has it all.



Guests in town? Got you covered- this home has a separate mother-in-law suite upstairs- complete with kitchen and bath.



An inside laundry room has a washer/dryer combination for your convenience.



Outside, you'll enjoy both the large, screen patio/porch and the pool- as well as your private beach and boat dock. Lake Crescent is a ski-able lake- and you'll be a few steps ahead of the pack if your "trip to the lake" means no more than heading out your back door.

Gated Lake Crescent Reserve has a wealth of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby- whether you're looking for something to do in downtown Windermere itself, looking to take advantage of one of the area's many golf courses or something else that strikes you. You're convenient to local attractions- and all areas are accessible via SR. 50, Florida's Turnpike, the 429 toll road and other area roadways.