2916 Sunbittern Ct
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:09 AM

2916 Sunbittern Ct

2916 Sunbittern Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2916 Sunbittern Court, Windermere, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Windermere pool home for rent: 2916 Sunbittern Ct., 5BR/4.5BA...4,723 s/f...$5,000/mo

Monthly rent includes both pool care and lawn care!

Please call for pet policy with regard to your specific pet- no aggressive breeds.

This home in the gated Lake Crescent Reserve community has over 4,700 s/f. Home has separate Living Room, formal Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen and more. Upgrades? Check. From tile flooring and rich wood cabinetry to granite counters and an appliance package with Sub-Zero refrigerator, this home has it all.

Guests in town? Got you covered- this home has a separate mother-in-law suite upstairs- complete with kitchen and bath.

An inside laundry room has a washer/dryer combination for your convenience.

Outside, you'll enjoy both the large, screen patio/porch and the pool- as well as your private beach and boat dock. Lake Crescent is a ski-able lake- and you'll be a few steps ahead of the pack if your "trip to the lake" means no more than heading out your back door.
Gated Lake Crescent Reserve has a wealth of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby- whether you're looking for something to do in downtown Windermere itself, looking to take advantage of one of the area's many golf courses or something else that strikes you. You're convenient to local attractions- and all areas are accessible via SR. 50, Florida's Turnpike, the 429 toll road and other area roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Sunbittern Ct have any available units?
2916 Sunbittern Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windermere, FL.
What amenities does 2916 Sunbittern Ct have?
Some of 2916 Sunbittern Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Sunbittern Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Sunbittern Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Sunbittern Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 Sunbittern Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2916 Sunbittern Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Sunbittern Ct offers parking.
Does 2916 Sunbittern Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 Sunbittern Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Sunbittern Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2916 Sunbittern Ct has a pool.
Does 2916 Sunbittern Ct have accessible units?
No, 2916 Sunbittern Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Sunbittern Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Sunbittern Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 Sunbittern Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2916 Sunbittern Ct has units with air conditioning.
