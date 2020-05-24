1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit apart of a triplex available for one year lease. Unit is clean and well kept. Bedroom features a walk in closet and there are W/D hook ups inside the unit to accommodate a stacked washer and dryer. Unit has central heat and air as well as it's own parking spot. Owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays electric. $500 security deposit and first month rent required to move in. Application fee $35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE have any available units?
4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Willow Oak, FL.
What amenities does 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE have?
Some of 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.