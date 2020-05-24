All apartments in Willow Oak
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE

4044 Willow South Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4044 Willow South Dr, Willow Oak, FL 33860

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit apart of a triplex available for one year lease. Unit is clean and well kept. Bedroom features a walk in closet and there are W/D hook ups inside the unit to accommodate a stacked washer and dryer. Unit has central heat and air as well as it's own parking spot. Owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays electric. $500 security deposit and first month rent required to move in. Application fee $35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE have any available units?
4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Willow Oak, FL.
What amenities does 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE have?
Some of 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Willow Oak.
Does 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

