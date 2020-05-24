4044 WILLOW SOUTH DRIVE

Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit apart of a triplex available for one year lease. Unit is clean and well kept. Bedroom features a walk in closet and there are W/D hook ups inside the unit to accommodate a stacked washer and dryer. Unit has central heat and air as well as it's own parking spot. Owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays electric. $500 security deposit and first month rent required to move in. Application fee $35.