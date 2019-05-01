All apartments in Willow Oak
3365 SANOMA DR
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

3365 SANOMA DR

3365 Sanoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3365 Sanoma Drive, Willow Oak, FL 33811

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home with stunning Lake Views. Home features a spacious living room, family room, formal dining room, and dinette with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Living area features all new vinyl plank flooring. Large master bedroom overlooks lake with a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks in the master bathroom. 2 car garage and inside laundry room. Double doors in the dining room opens up to the lanai area and pool. The large lanai gives plenty of room for entertaining or just relaxing. Pool features child safety net and property has no rear neighbors! Exterior and pool deck have been freshly painted. Pool care included in rent. Homes is also listed for sale MLS#L4905880. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3365 SANOMA DR have any available units?
3365 SANOMA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Willow Oak, FL.
What amenities does 3365 SANOMA DR have?
Some of 3365 SANOMA DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3365 SANOMA DR currently offering any rent specials?
3365 SANOMA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3365 SANOMA DR pet-friendly?
No, 3365 SANOMA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Willow Oak.
Does 3365 SANOMA DR offer parking?
Yes, 3365 SANOMA DR offers parking.
Does 3365 SANOMA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3365 SANOMA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3365 SANOMA DR have a pool?
Yes, 3365 SANOMA DR has a pool.
Does 3365 SANOMA DR have accessible units?
No, 3365 SANOMA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3365 SANOMA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3365 SANOMA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3365 SANOMA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3365 SANOMA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
