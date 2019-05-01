3365 SANOMA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home with stunning Lake Views. Home features a spacious living room, family room, formal dining room, and dinette with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Living area features all new vinyl plank flooring. Large master bedroom overlooks lake with a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks in the master bathroom. 2 car garage and inside laundry room. Double doors in the dining room opens up to the lanai area and pool. The large lanai gives plenty of room for entertaining or just relaxing. Pool features child safety net and property has no rear neighbors! Exterior and pool deck have been freshly painted. Pool care included in rent. Homes is also listed for sale MLS#L4905880. Sorry, no pets.