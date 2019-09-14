All apartments in Williamsburg
5404 E. Sacramento Court

5404 E Sacramento Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5404 E Sacramento Ct, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Sought after Williamsburg area- Spacious 2bd 2ba home with water view in back!! Has large office/bonus room area! Move in September! Sea World and other major attractions near by!! - Rent: $1,485 Deposit: $1,485

Beautiful water view in back!! Available in September, this a very spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a very large office/bonus room space. Spacious floor plan with sliding glass door from kitchen leading to large back bonus room area - with plenty of windows to enjoy tranquil water views!!! Sliding glass door from master bedroom also leading to large bonus room!! Located in the desirable Williamsburg area with easy access to the 528 and I4!! (Sea World and other major attractions nearby!!)

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.

Schools:
Elementary - Waterbridge
Middle - Freedom
High - Freedom

*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

* WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5089769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 E. Sacramento Court have any available units?
5404 E. Sacramento Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, FL.
Is 5404 E. Sacramento Court currently offering any rent specials?
5404 E. Sacramento Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 E. Sacramento Court pet-friendly?
No, 5404 E. Sacramento Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 5404 E. Sacramento Court offer parking?
No, 5404 E. Sacramento Court does not offer parking.
Does 5404 E. Sacramento Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 E. Sacramento Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 E. Sacramento Court have a pool?
Yes, 5404 E. Sacramento Court has a pool.
Does 5404 E. Sacramento Court have accessible units?
No, 5404 E. Sacramento Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 E. Sacramento Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 E. Sacramento Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5404 E. Sacramento Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5404 E. Sacramento Court does not have units with air conditioning.
