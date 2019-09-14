5404 E. Sacramento Court

Amenities

Beautiful water view in back!! Available in September, this a very spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a very large office/bonus room space. Spacious floor plan with sliding glass door from kitchen leading to large back bonus room area - with plenty of windows to enjoy tranquil water views!!! Sliding glass door from master bedroom also leading to large bonus room!! Located in the desirable Williamsburg area with easy access to the 528 and I4!! (Sea World and other major attractions nearby!!)



Schools:

Elementary - Waterbridge

Middle - Freedom

High - Freedom



*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



* WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8*



No Pets Allowed



