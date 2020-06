Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home. New Roof, New Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Granite Counter Tops and New A/C. This property is like a new construction Home with out the new construction neighborhood. Located on a cul de sac in the back end of the community with mature landscaping and large Driveway. This home features an Air Conditioned Florida Room. Call today for a showing, This home will not last long. Close to Shopping Dinning and Theme Parks.