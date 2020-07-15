/
53 Accessible Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9110 SW 9th Ter
9110 Southwest 9th Terrace, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
UNIQUE 3/2 WITH 3,128 SQ.FT. ADJUSTED AREA !!!!!! YES ... HUGE IN AMAZING CONDITION WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. MINUTES FROM FIU MAIN CAMPUS, SHOPPING, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION ETC.
Results within 1 mile of Westchester
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 12:36 PM
13 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 PM
$
13 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,781
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Results within 5 miles of Westchester
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
15 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
$
184 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
89 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,439
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 PM
20 Units Available
Doral Landings East
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 12:02 PM
$
39 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,860
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 PM
$
54 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,473
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:25 PM
$
13 Units Available
Douglas
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
$
51 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,475
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
$
26 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,565
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
$
8 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,168
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
17 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,748
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
27 Units Available
Golden Pines
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,629
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
10 Units Available
King Court
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
6 Units Available
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1125 sqft
Located near the downtown and park area. A modern, resort-like community with a large pool and sundeck. On-site fitness center, grilling area and clubhouse. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
30 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,585
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1107 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
47 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,535
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10765 SW 108 AVE
10765 Southwest 108th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment located near MDC South - Property Id: 111988 This gorgeous 1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment is located in Miami, FL near Miami Dade College South. It offers quick access to the Don Shula expressway.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,327
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7572 SW 102nd St
7572 Southwest 102nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
Hard to find open airy 4 Br 2.5 bath condo on 3rd floor in The Reserve of Pinecrest overlooking the soccer park and beautiful tropical trees. Wood floors, eat-in kitchen, lovely screened patio/terrace. Unit in tip top condition.
