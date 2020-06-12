/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
319 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westchester
1634 SW 82nd Pl
1634 Southwest 82nd Place, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Single family home completely remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath in the heart of Westchester great schools, near to the shopping centers, fabulous Restaurants , Florida International University , International Airport , rent includes grass maintenance , pets
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Westchester
9311 Southwest 38th Street
9311 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
This adorable home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westchester
8261 SW 38th St
8261 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and half bath house located in a corner lot in the highly sought-after Westchester area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westchester
8581 SW 27th St
8581 Southwest 27th Lane, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 / 2 Plus Florida room. Complete update. Near transportation. Great location. New AC Price is not negotiable . Rent include lawn care House have an efficiente next to the house. It renter at this moment.
Last updated April 16 at 07:51am
Westchester
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Westchester, FL
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33165 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated April 13 at 11:58am
Westchester
9341 Southwest 25th Street
9341 Southwest 25th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
Southwest 25th Street, Miami, FL 33165 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 04/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westchester
3410 SW 87th Ave
3410 Southwest 87th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent location, Near to Florida International University,Turnpike and Palmetto Expressways, Schools, Hospitals, shopping centers, Miami International Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westchester
3816 SW 79 AVE
3816 Southwest 79th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 AND HALF BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westchester
8846 SW 25th St
8846 SW 25th St, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Look no further! This property enjoys plenty of privacy being IN THE REAR OF THE PROPERTY, entry through the left side. This spectacular duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The living areas are large and bright.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westchester
2600 SW 92nd Pl
2600 Southwest 92nd Place, Westchester, FL
Spacious home for rent! 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 master suites, Living room, Dining room, family room, covered terrace and large back yard with pergola.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Westchester
1881 SW 88th Ave
1881 Southwest 88th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Great Location!!! Close to FIU and Coral Park High School. Living Room, Dining Room and Master room has French doors that opens to terrace/pool. Large open Terrace for entertaining. Wood fence for privacy at pool area. Spacious kitchen.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Westchester
9010 SW 11th St
9010 Southwest 11th Street, Westchester, FL
WALLED IN AND GATED! GREAT CURB APPEAL! SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. LG SINGLE OR BONDED FAMILY. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED IN ALL ROOMS. ENTER FORMAL LIVING ROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS AND OTHER AREAS - FULL TILE.OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE INCLUDES IT'S OWN BATH.
Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
Westchester
9700 NW 84TH AVE
9700 Southwest 84th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A BRAND NEW UNIQUE 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM, AT DOWNTOWN DORAL IN THE HEART OF URBANA A LENNAR COMMUNITY! 3 BEDROOMS 2 1/2 BATHS, SMART HOME TECNOLOGY,WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN DORAL,NEXT TO A+ CHARTER SCHOOL AND PUBLIC SCHOOL, RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING
Results within 1 mile of Westchester
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,031
1214 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Fontainbleau East
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Century Park
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainebleau Park West
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Olympia Heights
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Fontainbleau East
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
University Park
1801 SW 103rd Ave
1801 Southwest 103rd Avenue, University Park, FL
Great Location in Westchester Area. 4 beds/2 baths single story home with large yard and with room for boat or RV. Close to schools and FIU.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1863 sqft
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33126 - 3 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: allowed. This property is a Duplex.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Flagami
400 Flagami Blvd
400 Flagami Boulevard, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
RECENTLLY REMODELED CORNER PROPERTY,,,ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (FPL, WATER, CABLE AND INTERNET),,,3BEDS / 1 BATH,,,NEW PORCELAIN FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOM, NEW APPLIANCES,,,CENTRALLY LOCTAED PROPERTY,,,MAIN HOUSE FOR RENT,,,3+ PARKING SPACES
