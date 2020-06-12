All apartments in Westchester
Location

8261 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL 33155
Westchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and half bath house located in a corner lot in the highly sought-after Westchester area. The floor plan consists of 3 bedrooms to the right of the house, separate from the entertainment areas and kitchen, which features a lovely Corian countertop. The 4th bedroom is separate and could be used as a guest/in-laws quarter. Patio features a lovely covered terrace and a concrete round patio table with benches that are great for entertaining guests. The fruit trees around the house lend a tropical feel to the property. Location is ideal, minutes from Bird Road, Tropical Park, major highways, Dadeland Mall, and other stores and restaurants. *** Showings will start on June 16 ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8261 SW 38th St have any available units?
8261 SW 38th St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8261 SW 38th St have?
Some of 8261 SW 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8261 SW 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
8261 SW 38th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8261 SW 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 8261 SW 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester.
Does 8261 SW 38th St offer parking?
No, 8261 SW 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 8261 SW 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8261 SW 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8261 SW 38th St have a pool?
No, 8261 SW 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 8261 SW 38th St have accessible units?
No, 8261 SW 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8261 SW 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8261 SW 38th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8261 SW 38th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8261 SW 38th St does not have units with air conditioning.
