DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE have any available units?
9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE have?
Some of 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.