Westchase, FL
9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE

9926 Bridgeton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9926 Bridgeton Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE have any available units?
9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE have?
Some of 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9926 BRIDGETON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
