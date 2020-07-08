9850 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area carport gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Great FIRST FLOOR, 3 BEDROOM, END UNIT CONDO! This condo faces large lake giving you beautiful views all day long! Condo features 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths and a 1 Car Carport. Tile in living room, dining room, kitchen, baths & hallway, Vinyl Flooring in Bedrooms (Carpet has been replaced w/vinyl flooring in Bedroom 2 and 3). Wonderful gated community featuring 2 resort style waterfront pools, hot tub, beach volleyball court, tennis courts, car wash station, community recreation/fitness center, outdoor kitchen and grills, and beautiful walking path around the community spring fed lake. Community is convenient to all that Westchase has to offer, including quaint West Park Village shops, parks, restaurants, YMCA, shopping, golf and just a short commute to highways, downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and all that Tampa Bay has to offer.