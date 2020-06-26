9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

The adorable 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths, a half bath and a loft is waiting for it's next family! Located in the highly sought after community of Westchase. This home has a screened lanai and a fenced back yard with a fantastic view of the lake! Available Now! Top Rated Schools. Short walk to the super popular Downtown Westchase including dining, night life, brand new splash park and playground! Rent includes use of 2 heated pools (one with a water slide), tennis courts, play grounds, parks, outdoor ping pong, outdoor fitness equipment, pavilians, and friendly courtyard and movies in the park! Will will never want to live anywhere else! Owner is looking to rent the home to a for years!