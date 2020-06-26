All apartments in Westchase
9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE

9844 Bayboro Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9844 Bayboro Bridge Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
The adorable 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths, a half bath and a loft is waiting for it's next family! Located in the highly sought after community of Westchase. This home has a screened lanai and a fenced back yard with a fantastic view of the lake! Available Now! Top Rated Schools. Short walk to the super popular Downtown Westchase including dining, night life, brand new splash park and playground! Rent includes use of 2 heated pools (one with a water slide), tennis courts, play grounds, parks, outdoor ping pong, outdoor fitness equipment, pavilians, and friendly courtyard and movies in the park! Will will never want to live anywhere else! Owner is looking to rent the home to a for years!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9844 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
