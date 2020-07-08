9803 Meadow Field Circle #702

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

NEWLY RENOVATED! FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, BEAUTIFUL PLANKING IN THE BEDROOMS! HUGE 3-story Westchase Luxury townhouse with Courtyard View! This 2,281 sqft gorgeous property features lovely wood flooring in the main living area, 4 spacious bedrooms with a tiled bonus room, separate dining area and attached over-sized 2-car garage with storage closet. The open kitchen has beautiful granite counter-tops, a black appliance package and custom cherry cabinetry. Upstairs you will find the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with shared bath that offers a shower with garden tub. The LARGE master suite is quite roomy and has a nice walk-in closet with built-in shelving and master bath with walk-in shower and double vanities. Wonderfully located in the highly desirable Westchase community. Fine restaurants, shopping, beautiful scenery and walking trails all along your route. Also closeby is splash park, an outdoor stage plus the West Park Village Swim and Tennis Center and Baybridge Park. To schedule a showing, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today! *** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ***