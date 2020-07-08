All apartments in Westchase
9803 Meadow Field Circle #702

9803 Meadow Field Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9803 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
NEWLY RENOVATED! FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, BEAUTIFUL PLANKING IN THE BEDROOMS! HUGE 3-story Westchase Luxury townhouse with Courtyard View! This 2,281 sqft gorgeous property features lovely wood flooring in the main living area, 4 spacious bedrooms with a tiled bonus room, separate dining area and attached over-sized 2-car garage with storage closet. The open kitchen has beautiful granite counter-tops, a black appliance package and custom cherry cabinetry. Upstairs you will find the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with shared bath that offers a shower with garden tub. The LARGE master suite is quite roomy and has a nice walk-in closet with built-in shelving and master bath with walk-in shower and double vanities. Wonderfully located in the highly desirable Westchase community. Fine restaurants, shopping, beautiful scenery and walking trails all along your route. Also closeby is splash park, an outdoor stage plus the West Park Village Swim and Tennis Center and Baybridge Park. To schedule a showing, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today! *** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 have any available units?
9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 have?
Some of 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 currently offering any rent specials?
9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 is pet friendly.
Does 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 offer parking?
Yes, 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 offers parking.
Does 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 have a pool?
Yes, 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 has a pool.
Does 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 have accessible units?
No, 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 does not have accessible units.
Does 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9803 Meadow Field Circle #702 has units with air conditioning.
