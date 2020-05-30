9612 ROYCE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Heres a chance to welcome the opportunity to reside in the heart of Westchase. Amazing location! The brick-faced facade townhome with its inviting covered front porch boasts 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths and 2 car garage. Enjoy the formal dining room across from the private office with double door entry, and powder room. Stainless appliances. The kitchen is open to living room with breakfast bar. Enjoy the covered back patio and private paved & landscaped courtyard leading 2 car garage. 2nd-floor master bedroom with private bath with 2 vanities, garden tub, and separate shower stall, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. New carpet, new air conditioner, & ready for your immediate occupancy