Westchase, FL
9612 ROYCE DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

9612 ROYCE DRIVE

9612 Royce Drive · (727) 733-3777
Location

9612 Royce Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Heres a chance to welcome the opportunity to reside in the heart of Westchase. Amazing location! The brick-faced facade townhome with its inviting covered front porch boasts 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths and 2 car garage. Enjoy the formal dining room across from the private office with double door entry, and powder room. Stainless appliances. The kitchen is open to living room with breakfast bar. Enjoy the covered back patio and private paved & landscaped courtyard leading 2 car garage. 2nd-floor master bedroom with private bath with 2 vanities, garden tub, and separate shower stall, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. New carpet, new air conditioner, & ready for your immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9612 ROYCE DRIVE have any available units?
9612 ROYCE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9612 ROYCE DRIVE have?
Some of 9612 ROYCE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9612 ROYCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9612 ROYCE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 ROYCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9612 ROYCE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9612 ROYCE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9612 ROYCE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 9612 ROYCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9612 ROYCE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 ROYCE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9612 ROYCE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9612 ROYCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9612 ROYCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9612 ROYCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9612 ROYCE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9612 ROYCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9612 ROYCE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
