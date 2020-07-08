All apartments in Westchase
9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE

9545 West Park Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9545 West Park Village Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Like new and LOADED WITH UPGRADES.Beautiful David Weekley Townhome in West Park Village! Prestigious location in the heart of Westchase. This luxurious, low maintenance 3 story townhome features high-end finishes and fixtures that won't disappoint. UPGRADED WOOD-LOOK LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT , PLANTATION SHUTTERS, SURROUND SOUND throughout, Gourmet Kitchen with large island, COOKTOP stove, stainless steel appliances, QUARTZ countertops. The Owner's retreat features a coffee bar and tray ceiling. The master bath has dual sinks and a spa like shower with separate tub. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs on the third floor and the first floor 3rd bedroom or Study ( there is no closet) with FULL BATH is perfect for family visits or roommates! Westchase offers 2 community pools, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds and walking trails and is convenient to Tampa International Airport, Veterans Expressway and more. Located within walking distance to Westchase Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
