9545 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE

Like new and LOADED WITH UPGRADES.Beautiful David Weekley Townhome in West Park Village! Prestigious location in the heart of Westchase. This luxurious, low maintenance 3 story townhome features high-end finishes and fixtures that won't disappoint. UPGRADED WOOD-LOOK LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT , PLANTATION SHUTTERS, SURROUND SOUND throughout, Gourmet Kitchen with large island, COOKTOP stove, stainless steel appliances, QUARTZ countertops. The Owner's retreat features a coffee bar and tray ceiling. The master bath has dual sinks and a spa like shower with separate tub. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs on the third floor and the first floor 3rd bedroom or Study ( there is no closet) with FULL BATH is perfect for family visits or roommates! Westchase offers 2 community pools, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds and walking trails and is convenient to Tampa International Airport, Veterans Expressway and more. Located within walking distance to Westchase Elementary!