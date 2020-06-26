All apartments in Westchase
9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE

9535 West Park Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9535 West Park Village Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning, former David Weekley model home!!! You will not see any other homes in this community with this level of custom upgrades! Located in the Reserve at West Park Village - one of the BEST LOCATIONS in Westchase - with restaurants, shops, playgrounds, parks, tennis & community pool within a few blocks! Featuring 2 beds + Den/Office (there are no doors) + 3.5 bath + 2-car garage. This corner home offers extra natural lighting, a larger side lot, and tree lined views from the front of the home. The dining room, living room & kitchen highlight expansive 10 foot ceilings and beautiful espresso wood floors. Custom wood paneled walls, wood beams, feature walls are featured throughout the home. The kitchen highlights Quartz counters, a glass backsplash, pantry, double stacked custom cabinets with vent hood, built-in oven and microwave and a huge center island. The downstairs den has a full bath is the perfect home office or could be turned into a third bedroom. The MASTER SUITE offers an amazing walk-in closet and features a tray ceiling and a coffee station with fridge. The gorgeous master bath highlights a GARDEN TUB, GLASS SHOWER, & Double Vanities. This home offers the ease of maintenance free living - lawn, roof & exterior paint are all covered in the HOA fee. Washer/Dryer included. Enjoy the lifestyle this award-winning community offers ~ golf, top-rated schools & tons of amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

