9535 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Stunning, former David Weekley model home!!! You will not see any other homes in this community with this level of custom upgrades! Located in the Reserve at West Park Village - one of the BEST LOCATIONS in Westchase - with restaurants, shops, playgrounds, parks, tennis & community pool within a few blocks! Featuring 2 beds + Den/Office (there are no doors) + 3.5 bath + 2-car garage. This corner home offers extra natural lighting, a larger side lot, and tree lined views from the front of the home. The dining room, living room & kitchen highlight expansive 10 foot ceilings and beautiful espresso wood floors. Custom wood paneled walls, wood beams, feature walls are featured throughout the home. The kitchen highlights Quartz counters, a glass backsplash, pantry, double stacked custom cabinets with vent hood, built-in oven and microwave and a huge center island. The downstairs den has a full bath is the perfect home office or could be turned into a third bedroom. The MASTER SUITE offers an amazing walk-in closet and features a tray ceiling and a coffee station with fridge. The gorgeous master bath highlights a GARDEN TUB, GLASS SHOWER, & Double Vanities. This home offers the ease of maintenance free living - lawn, roof & exterior paint are all covered in the HOA fee. Washer/Dryer included. Enjoy the lifestyle this award-winning community offers ~ golf, top-rated schools & tons of amenities!