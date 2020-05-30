All apartments in Westchase
9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD

9227 Fox Sparrow Road · No Longer Available
Location

9227 Fox Sparrow Road, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA 2 story townhome located in gated West Lake townhomes in the Citrus Park Area. Built in 2016 this spacious townhome features an open floor plan, 2 car garage, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, inside utility room, half bath off the kitchen and screened patio with view of the conservation area/lake. Spacious living room, dining room kitchen combo is a great area to entertain or relax with the family. Large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space features stainless steel appliances, large island with breakfast bar, granite counters tops and wood cabinets. Upstairs your find 3 spacious guest rooms a large guest bath with tub, double sinks, granite counter tops and wood cabinets. Large master bedroom features a walk in closet, and master bath with shower, double sinks, granite counter tops and wood cabinets. Perfect location in gated community with great schools close to Veterans Expressway, Westchase, and Citrus Park Mall features community pool and patio area with restrooms. Call now to view this great property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD have any available units?
9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD have?
Some of 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD offers parking.
Does 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD has a pool.
Does 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
