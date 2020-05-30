9227 FOX SPARROW ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA 2 story townhome located in gated West Lake townhomes in the Citrus Park Area. Built in 2016 this spacious townhome features an open floor plan, 2 car garage, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, inside utility room, half bath off the kitchen and screened patio with view of the conservation area/lake. Spacious living room, dining room kitchen combo is a great area to entertain or relax with the family. Large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space features stainless steel appliances, large island with breakfast bar, granite counters tops and wood cabinets. Upstairs your find 3 spacious guest rooms a large guest bath with tub, double sinks, granite counter tops and wood cabinets. Large master bedroom features a walk in closet, and master bath with shower, double sinks, granite counter tops and wood cabinets. Perfect location in gated community with great schools close to Veterans Expressway, Westchase, and Citrus Park Mall features community pool and patio area with restrooms. Call now to view this great property!