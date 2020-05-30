9120 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area carport gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo w/Loft which can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office, located in the gated community of Lake Chase in the heart of Westchase. Condo also includes a carport. This condo is located on a large Lake with beautiful views from every room! Each bedroom has their own bath. NEW Beautiful Wood-look Vinyl flooring throughout. Wonderful gated community featuring 2 resort style waterfront pools, hot tub, beach volleyball court, tennis courts, car wash station, community recreation/fitness center, outdoor kitchen and grills, and beautiful walking path around the community spring fed lake. Community is convenient to all that Westchase has to offer, including quaint West Park Village shops, parks, top rated schools, restaurants, YMCA, shopping, golf and just a short commute to highways, downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and all that Tampa Bay has to offer. More Pictures to come after flooring is completed on 2/24/20.