9014 Hixon Rd. Available 04/01/19 Large 4 bedroom home in Hixon Preserves - Home for rent in Citrus Park 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage with pond/canal view. open floor plan, split bedrooms with upstairs bonus room with walk in closets, outdoor Florida room for entertain with kitchen area. 2 additional Floridaroom for relaxing or can use one for an exercise space.vaulted ceiling master bathroom has garden tub. Kitchen features island,granite counters and lots of cabinets and counter space. Hardwood flooring through out with Tile in the kitchen and tile in the outdoor kitchen area. master has walk in shower. fenced yard. Sorry prefer no pets but may consider on case by case basis. Lawn service included this house can be rented furnish or unfurnished



Monthly rent Unfurnished $4,000

Month rent Furnish $5,000

security deposit same as 1st month's rent



application fee $50.00 per adult apply at wcmanagement.info



Must be shown by appointment call WestCoast Management & Realty,Inc.

813-908-0766



