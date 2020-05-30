All apartments in Westchase
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

9014 Hixon Rd.

9014 Hixon Road · No Longer Available
Location

9014 Hixon Road, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
bathtub
9014 Hixon Rd. Available 04/01/19 Large 4 bedroom home in Hixon Preserves - Home for rent in Citrus Park 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage with pond/canal view. open floor plan, split bedrooms with upstairs bonus room with walk in closets, outdoor Florida room for entertain with kitchen area. 2 additional Floridaroom for relaxing or can use one for an exercise space.vaulted ceiling master bathroom has garden tub. Kitchen features island,granite counters and lots of cabinets and counter space. Hardwood flooring through out with Tile in the kitchen and tile in the outdoor kitchen area. master has walk in shower. fenced yard. Sorry prefer no pets but may consider on case by case basis. Lawn service included this house can be rented furnish or unfurnished

Monthly rent Unfurnished $4,000
Month rent Furnish $5,000
security deposit same as 1st month's rent

application fee $50.00 per adult apply at wcmanagement.info

Must be shown by appointment call WestCoast Management & Realty,Inc.
813-908-0766

(RLNE4731884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 Hixon Rd. have any available units?
9014 Hixon Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9014 Hixon Rd. have?
Some of 9014 Hixon Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 Hixon Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
9014 Hixon Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 Hixon Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 9014 Hixon Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9014 Hixon Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 9014 Hixon Rd. offers parking.
Does 9014 Hixon Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9014 Hixon Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 Hixon Rd. have a pool?
No, 9014 Hixon Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 9014 Hixon Rd. have accessible units?
No, 9014 Hixon Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 Hixon Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9014 Hixon Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9014 Hixon Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9014 Hixon Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
