9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Upstairs unit with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. This 2/2 open floor plan condo is sure to impress. New tile flooring in the kitchen. Kitchen opens to the dining area and large living room. Both bedrooms are spacious and have an en suite bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Lake Chase Condos are centrally located in Westchase and close to restaurants, shopping, downtown Tampa, the airport and a quick drive to the beaches. There are two pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center and trails around the gorgeous center lake. Call today before its gone.