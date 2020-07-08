All apartments in Westchase
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9012 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

9012 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Upstairs unit with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. This 2/2 open floor plan condo is sure to impress. New tile flooring in the kitchen. Kitchen opens to the dining area and large living room. Both bedrooms are spacious and have an en suite bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Lake Chase Condos are centrally located in Westchase and close to restaurants, shopping, downtown Tampa, the airport and a quick drive to the beaches. There are two pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center and trails around the gorgeous center lake. Call today before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
No, 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9012 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
