9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY

Amenities

Serenity at its finest! Centrally located in highly desirable Westchase. This home is tucked away in a prime section of the neighborhood. Backing a peaceful conservation, a few steps from the pool, yet unruffled. Step inside this newly renovated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a BONUS room/office. The office has built in shelving with access to the quaint patio. Invite friends and family over for game night, since you will now have the "go to house", for entertaining. The kitchen features stainless steal appliances including a gas range. Dice up dinner on either your Quarts countertops or large granite island. No peel and stick here, this kitchen has solid travertine backsplash. AC is a Lennox 2016 unit. The kitchen and master bathroom have over 25k in renovations combine. Feel secure at all times, the community offers a gated entrance w/security cameras, relaxing pool & picturesque lake. Full access to all Westchase amenities including 2 community pools, tennis courts, playgrounds & walking distance to Westchase Elementary. It's a short walk to the many restaurants and shops at West Park Village.