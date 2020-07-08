All apartments in Westchase
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY

9003 English Silver Way · No Longer Available
Location

9003 English Silver Way, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Serenity at its finest! Centrally located in highly desirable Westchase. This home is tucked away in a prime section of the neighborhood. Backing a peaceful conservation, a few steps from the pool, yet unruffled. Step inside this newly renovated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a BONUS room/office. The office has built in shelving with access to the quaint patio. Invite friends and family over for game night, since you will now have the "go to house", for entertaining. The kitchen features stainless steal appliances including a gas range. Dice up dinner on either your Quarts countertops or large granite island. No peel and stick here, this kitchen has solid travertine backsplash. AC is a Lennox 2016 unit. The kitchen and master bathroom have over 25k in renovations combine. Feel secure at all times, the community offers a gated entrance w/security cameras, relaxing pool & picturesque lake. Full access to all Westchase amenities including 2 community pools, tennis courts, playgrounds & walking distance to Westchase Elementary. It's a short walk to the many restaurants and shops at West Park Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY have any available units?
9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY have?
Some of 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY offers parking.
Does 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY has a pool.
Does 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY have accessible units?
No, 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9003 ENGLISH SILVER WAY has units with air conditioning.
