Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Step into a beautiful 2 story pool home in Fawn Ridge. House boosts a spacious master bedroom on the 1st floor and 2 bedrooms and loft upstairs. Backyard is serene with mature Lime, lemon and grapefruit trees. The pool is large and lanai area has plenty of space to entertain. Pool and lawn care included in rent.

Owner will consider a 2 year lease at current rental rate. If 1 year lease is requested rental rate will be $2350