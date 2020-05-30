All apartments in Westchase
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard

8843 Royal Enclave Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8843 Royal Enclave Blvd, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! Freshly painted in & out, this 2-Story, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2-car garage single family home is both spacious and has a well designed open concept floor-plan. There is a Living/Dining Room combo at the front of the house and Kitchen/Family Room combo at the rear of the house. The Kitchen appliances include smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Plenty of cabinets and counter space with a breakfast bar. Flooring is wood laminate, carpet and tile. This home also includes a laundry room with washer and dryer, blinds and ceiling fans and screened in patio. There is also a den/playroom along with a half bath on the first floor. All bedrooms located on the 2nd floor. The large master suite has his/her walk in closets and an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and glass shower stall. Two of the additional bedrooms also have walk in closets. This home is located in The Enclave at Citrus Park and is convenient to the Veterans Expressway and all the trendy shopping an restaurants in Citrus Park and Westchase.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard have any available units?
8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard have?
Some of 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
