8843 Royal Enclave Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now! Freshly painted in & out, this 2-Story, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2-car garage single family home is both spacious and has a well designed open concept floor-plan. There is a Living/Dining Room combo at the front of the house and Kitchen/Family Room combo at the rear of the house. The Kitchen appliances include smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Plenty of cabinets and counter space with a breakfast bar. Flooring is wood laminate, carpet and tile. This home also includes a laundry room with washer and dryer, blinds and ceiling fans and screened in patio. There is also a den/playroom along with a half bath on the first floor. All bedrooms located on the 2nd floor. The large master suite has his/her walk in closets and an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and glass shower stall. Two of the additional bedrooms also have walk in closets. This home is located in The Enclave at Citrus Park and is convenient to the Veterans Expressway and all the trendy shopping an restaurants in Citrus Park and Westchase.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.