Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE GARAGE WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, COOKTOP AND SINK, WASHER AND DRYER IN GARAGE BELOW. ALL UTILITIES, UP TO $100.00 (EXCEPT CABLE) INCLUDED IN $1050 RENT. ACCESS TO USE THE FITNESS CENTER, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, PARKS, LITTLE SHOPS: COFFEE, PIZZA, WINE BAR AND HAIR SALON. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.