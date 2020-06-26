13523 WHITE ELK LOOP

Amenities

Hillsborough, PINELLAS, pasco REAL ESTATE!! Do you NEED or HAVE a LANDLORD, WANT to BE A LANDLORD or READY to be YOUR OWN landlord, we HOLD the KEY & we WILL HELP YOU OPEN YOUR DOOR.. Contact our TEAM.. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath HOME with cathedral ceilings has 1600sf of living space & is MOVE IN READY. The KITCHEN is light & bright, ceramic tile runs throughout with carpeting in the FAMILY room, LIVING & formal DINING room. Fenced backyard for PRIVACY. Great LOCATION, +A schools in a FANTASTIC neighborhood. RELAX & ENJOY the community swimming POOL, take a walk around the neighborhood or drive half a mile away to the Citrus PARK MALL and EXPRESS way with ALL the FAVORITE restaurants around. for MORE information, a private showing, application, etc??? WE ARE HERE & READY to HELP, contact us TODAY..