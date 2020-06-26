All apartments in Westchase
13523 WHITE ELK LOOP

13523 White Elk Loop · No Longer Available
Location

13523 White Elk Loop, Westchase, FL 33626
Fawn Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Hillsborough, PINELLAS, pasco REAL ESTATE!! Do you NEED or HAVE a LANDLORD, WANT to BE A LANDLORD or READY to be YOUR OWN landlord, we HOLD the KEY & we WILL HELP YOU OPEN YOUR DOOR.. Contact our TEAM.. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath HOME with cathedral ceilings has 1600sf of living space & is MOVE IN READY. The KITCHEN is light & bright, ceramic tile runs throughout with carpeting in the FAMILY room, LIVING & formal DINING room. Fenced backyard for PRIVACY. Great LOCATION, +A schools in a FANTASTIC neighborhood. RELAX & ENJOY the community swimming POOL, take a walk around the neighborhood or drive half a mile away to the Citrus PARK MALL and EXPRESS way with ALL the FAVORITE restaurants around. for MORE information, a private showing, application, etc??? WE ARE HERE & READY to HELP, contact us TODAY..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP have any available units?
13523 WHITE ELK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP have?
Some of 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
13523 WHITE ELK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP offers parking.
Does 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP has a pool.
Does 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 13523 WHITE ELK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

