Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:29 PM

12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD

12806 Twin Branch Acres Road · No Longer Available
Location

12806 Twin Branch Acres Road, Westchase, FL 33626
Twin Branch Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Renovated home in Twin Branch Acres, an equestrian community near the Oldsmar Flea Market and Tampa Bay Downs. This 1 acre property has a pond on the side of the house, a huge back yard and front yard, long driveway. New kitchen features a huge island with quartzite counters, cooktop, lots of cabinets, large drawers. Double wall ovens, built in pantry storage, eat-in space in kitchen. Great room plan with soaring ceilings, new vinyl plank wood-look flooring throughout, wood-burning fireplace. Spacious master bedroom, new master bedroom shower, very large master walk-in closet, garden tub. Laundry room has cabinet storage and a sink. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are a good size with nice closets. Oversized garage, workshop/storage building, parking a boat or RV is allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD have any available units?
12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD have?
Some of 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD offers parking.
Does 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD have a pool?
No, 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

