12806 TWIN BRANCH ACRES ROAD

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Renovated home in Twin Branch Acres, an equestrian community near the Oldsmar Flea Market and Tampa Bay Downs. This 1 acre property has a pond on the side of the house, a huge back yard and front yard, long driveway. New kitchen features a huge island with quartzite counters, cooktop, lots of cabinets, large drawers. Double wall ovens, built in pantry storage, eat-in space in kitchen. Great room plan with soaring ceilings, new vinyl plank wood-look flooring throughout, wood-burning fireplace. Spacious master bedroom, new master bedroom shower, very large master walk-in closet, garden tub. Laundry room has cabinet storage and a sink. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are a good size with nice closets. Oversized garage, workshop/storage building, parking a boat or RV is allowed.