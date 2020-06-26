12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub

CARE-FREE LIVING in ASTON GARDENS! The opportunity to rent a villa in Tampa’s premier 55+ community does not present itself often, but now’s your chance! This 2 br, 2 ba home with 1702 sf and 2 car garage is beautifully updated with superior finishes! As you enter from the covered front porch, take in the high ceilings and elegant touches of travertine flooring, gleaming wood floors, and 6” crown molding throughout. In the kitchen, notice the 42” solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and sunny dinette overlooking the front porch. Entertain in style in the formal dining room, or more casually on the enclosed back patio with nature and conservation views as the backdrop! Residents of Aston Gardens at Tampa Bay are treated to luxurious, resort-style amenities and concierge services by a friendly, professional staff! Be sure to stroll over to see the Grande Clubhouse where residents can enjoy meals with friends in the full service dining rooms, card games, arts and crafts, a well-appointed fitness facility, the barber shop and hair salon, heated pool/spa and much more! A full-time activities director fills the calendar with a variety of events each month. Adding to peace of mind, 24-hour roving security, transportation, water, cable, emergency response systems, and all exterior maintenance are all part of the package! Aston Gardens is conveniently located near the heart of Westchase, with a plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby.