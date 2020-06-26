All apartments in Westchase
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE

12735 Aston Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12735 Aston Creek Drive, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
CARE-FREE LIVING in ASTON GARDENS! The opportunity to rent a villa in Tampa’s premier 55+ community does not present itself often, but now’s your chance! This 2 br, 2 ba home with 1702 sf and 2 car garage is beautifully updated with superior finishes! As you enter from the covered front porch, take in the high ceilings and elegant touches of travertine flooring, gleaming wood floors, and 6” crown molding throughout. In the kitchen, notice the 42” solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and sunny dinette overlooking the front porch. Entertain in style in the formal dining room, or more casually on the enclosed back patio with nature and conservation views as the backdrop! Residents of Aston Gardens at Tampa Bay are treated to luxurious, resort-style amenities and concierge services by a friendly, professional staff! Be sure to stroll over to see the Grande Clubhouse where residents can enjoy meals with friends in the full service dining rooms, card games, arts and crafts, a well-appointed fitness facility, the barber shop and hair salon, heated pool/spa and much more! A full-time activities director fills the calendar with a variety of events each month. Adding to peace of mind, 24-hour roving security, transportation, water, cable, emergency response systems, and all exterior maintenance are all part of the package! Aston Gardens is conveniently located near the heart of Westchase, with a plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12735 ASTON CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

